Illinois Teacher Shortage

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - The 2020 Illinois Educator Shortage Survey was released recently and it shows that many schools in the state are struggling to find qualified teachers. According to the survey, 63% of schools in southeast Illinois say they have had significantly fewer qualified applicants apply for open positions. "No matter how you cook the data, it says the same thing. There is a tremendous teacher shortage in the state of Illinois and it's only getting worse," said Monte Newlin, the Regional Superintendent. There is one school that has had some luck with recruiting qualified applicants. "When it comes to the teacher shortage, we have been able to higher highly qualified candidates. We are one of the fortunate schools and school districts that have found candidates," said Victoria McDonald, the Principal at Robinson High School.