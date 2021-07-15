Illinois Superintendents Write Letter to Governor

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The start of the 2021-2022 school year is less than a month away. Many Illinois Superintendents believe the school year will go much smoother if they are able to make some decisions for their district. "We had 16-months of experience dealing with Covid-19 safety procedures right within our own district. So we have ample experience in order to make those local decisions," said Paris School District Superintendent, Doctor Jeremy Larson. Dr. Larson spearheaded the letter to the Governor because he believes local restrictions need to be made on a local level. Other Superintendents agree with him. Over 250 Superintendents across Illinois have signed the letter alongside Dr. Larson.