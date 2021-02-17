Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers his State of the State address - here's what that means for you

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gave his State of the State Address on Wednesday in Springfield. He outlined the state's budget plans for the fiscal year 2022. Beginning July 1, Pritzker is proposing a $41.6 billion dollar spending plan. This is about a 4.5% decrease from the 2021 Illinois budget.

In his address, Pritzker emphasized the budget cuts this year will have the least impact on services. The funding will mainly go toward education, healthcare, and human services programs.

One of the biggest takeaways from his address is that this new budget plan includes no tax increases for Illinois families. Additionally, Pritzker is planning on giving out federal funds to help small businesses recover quicker.

“Entrepreneurs are the folks that create most of the jobs in our state,” Pritzker said. “Their businesses are key to our economic revitalization and they are the most immediate way for us to help those that are shouldering the heaviest burden from COVID-19."

The governor hopes that these budget decisions will soon be met with an end to the ongoing pandemic.

“The marathon has been long and there is one more leg left to run,” Pritzker said. “It requires patience and perseverance and courage to battle the attacks of an invisible enemy. But it is going to end, that is something I promise you."

Pritzker said that the upcoming budget is one of the most challenging budgets that the state has ever had to create. He hopes the state will continue to persevere and be patient for the end of this pandemic.