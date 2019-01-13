Clear
Illinois State Trooper killed in accident

Trooper Christopher Lambert (Illinois State Police Photo)

An Illinois state trooper was killed in an accident Saturday on I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 10:24 AM
Posted By: CBS

Chicago (CBS) — An Illinois state trooper was killed in an accident Saturday on I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook.

Trooper Christopher Lambert was on his way home and stopped at the scene of a crash. He was then struck by a vehicle.

An off-duty nurse at the scene reportedly gave Lambert CPR.

Lambert was taken to Glenbrook Hospital and died from his injuries.

He had worked for ISP for five years.

He leaves behind a wife and one-year-old daughter.

“We lost our trooper,” ISP director Leo Schmitz said. “We lost one of our own, one of our best. Everybody loved him.”

The vehicle that struck Lambert eventually stopped.

Investigations for the initial crash as well as the second crash where Lambert was struck are ongoing.

