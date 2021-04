WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Senator Darren Bailey has filed legislation to eliminate Firearm Owners Identification or FOID cards.

He says there's been a backlog of unprocessed applications. As a result, Bailey said it has hurt people's Second Amendment rights.

Any Illinois resident who owns or buys guns or ammunition within the state must have a valid FOID card.

Applicants must pass a background check to receive one.