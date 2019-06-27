Illinois State Police working to create DUI cannabis task force

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are preparing for the transportation of legal recreational marijuana.
On Thursday, they announced a plan to implement the cannabis regulation and tax act.
The includes public safety, training, and enforcement efforts.
Under the act, the DUI cannabis task force is being created.
It will help improve enforcement and education regarding driving under the influence of cannabis.
The task force will be made up of public safety partners, experts on the subject, and stakeholders.
