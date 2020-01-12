ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are honoring a fallen state trooper.

You'll remember, Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed last year when a car failed to move over as he was working on the side of the road.

State police said they'll be increasing patrols under "Operation Lambert."

You will see more troopers on the road now through next Saturday.

The move over law requires people get over in the next lane when any emergency vehicle has it's flashing lights on.

Drivers will be fined no less than $250 for first time violations.

If it happens again, it could cost you at least $750.

State police said the goal is to keep everyone safe and remind people of the importance of the Move Over Law.