Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois State Police to increase patrols under "Operation Lambert"

You'll remember, Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed last year when a car failed to move over as he was working on the side of the road. Now, ISP will be increasing patrols in his honor.

Posted: Jan 12, 2020 8:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are honoring a fallen state trooper.

You'll remember, Trooper Christopher Lambert was killed last year when a car failed to move over as he was working on the side of the road.

State police said they'll be increasing patrols under "Operation Lambert."

You will see more troopers on the road now through next Saturday.

The move over law requires people get over in the next lane when any emergency vehicle has it's flashing lights on.

Drivers will be fined no less than $250 for first time violations.

If it happens again, it could cost you at least $750.

State police said the goal is to keep everyone safe and remind people of the importance of the Move Over Law.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Much cooler with mostly cloudy conditions
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

SV Wrestling

Image

IL ST vs ISU MBB

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Claims Big 8 Title

Image

Linton vs Bloomfield

Image

Sunday evening weather

Image

Group makes animal pouches to help wildlife

Image

Swope Second Saturday Studio

Image

1st Crackerbarrel session of 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans