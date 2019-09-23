Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are reminding people to be cautious around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week.

The week long campaign kicks off Sunday September 22nd.

ISP said they will be in full force citing drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws at railroad crossings during the week.

Officers will also be handing out information on rail safety to make sure everyone is educated.

Last year, Illinois ranked third in the nation for railroad crossing fatalities.

Police hope this campaign will help reduce the number of injuries and fatalities.

The rail safety initiative wraps up Saturday September 28th.