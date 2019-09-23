Clear

Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

The week long campaign kicks off Sunday September 22nd. ISP said they will be in full force citing drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws at railroad crossings during the week.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:53 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are reminding people to be cautious around railroad tracks and trains during Rail Safety Week.

The week long campaign kicks off Sunday September 22nd.

ISP said they will be in full force citing drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws at railroad crossings during the week.

Officers will also be handing out information on rail safety to make sure everyone is educated.

Last year, Illinois ranked third in the nation for railroad crossing fatalities.

Police hope this campaign will help reduce the number of injuries and fatalities.

The rail safety initiative wraps up Saturday September 28th.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler and nice this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police remind people to be cautious during Rail Safety Week

Image

The debate continues: Should the SAT's be a factor in college admissions?

Image

Monday: Rainy start, nice and cool finish. High: 78

Image

1 killed in ATV accident

Image

Rail Safety Week

Image

Harvest Safety Alert

Image

Representatives from Taiwan tour Hoosier farm ahead of trade deal

Image

Sunday: Sunny start, Windy. High: 87

Image

Girls Golf Sectionals

Image

EIU vs ISU 9-21-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse