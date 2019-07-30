Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Illinois State Police looking for armed robbery suspect

This is being provided as a community safety alert.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 4:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

According to the Illinois State Police, an armed robbery suspect has fled on foot from Illinois Route 1 near the Crawford and Lawrence county line.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white tank and shorts.

Safety considerations for those in the immediate area are to avoid picking up hitchhikers, lock car doors, lock house doors.

Call 911 with any information.

This story will be updated

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
A Pleasant Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What to Expect From Hurricane Season

Image

Bicknell officer avoids trial through plea agreement

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Image

Work Fore Fit: Work One West

Image

Edgar Co. Relay for Life West Twin Lakes Paris Illinois

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Partly sunny and pleasant. A few spotty showers possible. High: 84°

Image

Safety lockers: A new way for college students to store their firearms and prevent accidents

Image

Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states, police say

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois