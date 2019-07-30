According to the Illinois State Police, an armed robbery suspect has fled on foot from Illinois Route 1 near the Crawford and Lawrence county line.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a white tank and shorts.
Safety considerations for those in the immediate area are to avoid picking up hitchhikers, lock car doors, lock house doors.
Call 911 with any information.
This story will be updated
Related Content
- Illinois State Police looking for armed robbery suspect
- Police investigate armed robbery
- Police search for armed robbery suspects
- Police release photos of accused dollar store armed robbery suspect
- Police in Vincennes search for armed robbery/car jacking suspect
- Police search for robbery suspect
- Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County
- Search continues for Clinton Casey's armed robbery suspect
- Washington police continue to search for suspect in a year-old armed robbery investigation
- Vincennes Police make arrest in armed robbery at Rally's
Scroll for more content...