Illinois State Police and Effingham Community Schools start school zone safety initiative

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois State Police are teaming up with Effingham High School officials to make sure your kids are staying safe.

Going back to school is an exciting time for many kids, but Illinois State Police say can be dangerous.

"It's important that we all step up in a big way to protect our children," said Lieutenant Kerry Sutton.

Illinois State Police and Effingham Community Schools are doing just that.

They announced Tuesday they are teaming up to start a school zone safety enforcement campaign.

It cracks down on cell phone use while driving, speeding and distracted driving, especially near schools.

Sutton says its purpose is to keep students safe.

"Let me be real clear about this... Our goal is not to catch violations. That's not what we're out here trying to do. Our goal is to ensure voluntary compliance," said Sutton.

Effingham Community Schools superintendent Mark Doan says he's thankful for the partnership with ISP. He says it takes everyone to keep kids safe.

"School will be starting very soon, and we need everyone's cooperation and participation in keeping our children safe traveling to and from schools," said Doan.

With the new initiative in place, Doan says he's confident they'll have a safe school year when it comes to traveling.

"Working together, we can meet this very important goal," said Doan.

Police say the best way to stay safe is to pay attention while driving.