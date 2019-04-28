Clear

Illinois State Police aims to reconstruct declining force

Data from the state police shows the number of troopers has dropped by almost 20% over the past 20 years.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 9:26 AM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 9:36 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois State Police have seen a slow but steady decline in their numbers, leaving many to wonder if there are enough troopers to patrol roads, investigate highway shootings and oversee the concealed-carry gun program.

Data from the state police shows the number of troopers has dropped by almost 20% over the past 20 years. Spending cuts, retirements, new duties and a recent state budget stalemate have all been factors.

The Chicago Tribune reports there are efforts being made to rebuild the force, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposing $7 million to train two new cadet classes at the police academy.

The next class of trainees is scheduled to start training Sunday at the academy in Springfield.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune,

http://www.chicagotribune.com

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/27/2019 11:58:32 AM (GMT -4:00)

