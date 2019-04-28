CHICAGO (AP) - The Illinois State Police have seen a slow but steady decline in their numbers, leaving many to wonder if there are enough troopers to patrol roads, investigate highway shootings and oversee the concealed-carry gun program.
Data from the state police shows the number of troopers has dropped by almost 20% over the past 20 years. Spending cuts, retirements, new duties and a recent state budget stalemate have all been factors.
The Chicago Tribune reports there are efforts being made to rebuild the force, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker proposing $7 million to train two new cadet classes at the police academy.
The next class of trainees is scheduled to start training Sunday at the academy in Springfield.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune,
http://www.chicagotribune.com
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
4/27/2019 11:58:32 AM (GMT -4:00)
Related Content
- Illinois State Police aims to reconstruct declining force
- Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair
- Illinois State Police work to push highway safety
- Illinois State Police reminds drivers of fatal four violations
- Illinois State Police to launch online rape evidence tracking tool
- 2nd Illinois State Police trooper killed in crash this week
- Illinois school consolidation moves to state superintendent
- Illinois loses population, drops to 6th-largest state
- Illinois state trooper guilty of soliciting prostitute
- Illinois State Trooper killed in accident