Illinois State Police Strictly Enforce the Move Over Law

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There have been 11 Illinois State Police vehicles hit since the beginning of 2021. This rise in accidents is what caused ISP to strictly enforce the Move Over Law. From February 18th to March 7th, Illinois officers pulled over 1,340 vehicles for moving violations. That averages out to more than 78 violations each day. These violations can result in a fine. Violations that result in a crash, can result in the driver having their license suspended for two years. The Move Over Law is enforced in both Illinois and Indiana. "People don't get over. You can have ten people get over, but the eleventh won't," said Josh Robinson, an Illinois State Police Officer.