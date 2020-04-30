Illinois State Police Obtain Murder Charges; Arrest Made In Indiana

Beecher City, IL (Press Release) – On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, the body of Kimberly A. Mattingly, 29, was discovered in rural Beecher City, IL. As the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), a warrant for the arrest of Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, IL was obtained through the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office for two counts of First Degree Murder, Concealment of Homicidal Death and a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC).

Glass was taken into custody by the Indiana State Police and Terra Haute Police Department and is in their custody pending extradition to Illinois.

Glass’ bond has been set at $5 million dollars, 10% applies. Additionally, Aaron M. Kaiser, 37, of Beecher City, IL was arrested and charged with Concealment of Homicidal Death. Kaiser is being held in the Effingham County Jail pending a bond hearing. If convicted, the First Degree Murder sentencing range is between 20-60 years, up to life in the IDOC. If convicted of concealment of a homicidal death, the sentencing range is up to 2-5 years in the IDOC.

The ISP DCI was assisted by multiple law enforcement agencies during the course of this investigation including, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Edgar County Sheriff’s Office, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office, Indiana State Police and Terra Haute Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes is encouraged to contact the ISP DCI at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov,

This matter is an ongoing investigation by the Effingham County Coroner’s Officer, Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police. No additional information is being released at this time.