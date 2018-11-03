Illinois State Fair relies on sponsorships to keep running

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Organizers say the Illinois State Fair relies on sponsorships to not only provide visitors with unique offerings and services but also to keep the event running.

The State Journal-Register reports organizers had more than a couple dozen sponsorship agreements for this year's state fair, which saw a decline in attendance by 8 percent from last year. The fair in Springfield attracted about 369,140 attendees this year.

Some sponsors' offerings are generally well-known to fairgoers, such as the Budweiser beer tent from Skeff Distributing, while others are less known, including the portable phone charging stations provided by Springfield restaurant Westwoods Lodge.

Fair manager Luke Sailer says organizers couldn't put on the event without partners.

Information from: The State Journal-Register

