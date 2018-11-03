Clear

Illinois State Fair relies on sponsorships to keep running

Generic Ferris Wheel. (WTHI Photo)

Organizers say the Illinois State Fair relies on sponsorships to not only provide visitors with unique offerings and services but also to keep the event running.

Posted: Nov. 3, 2018 10:42 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Organizers say the Illinois State Fair relies on sponsorships to not only provide visitors with unique offerings and services but also to keep the event running.

The State Journal-Register reports organizers had more than a couple dozen sponsorship agreements for this year's state fair, which saw a decline in attendance by 8 percent from last year. The fair in Springfield attracted about 369,140 attendees this year.

Some sponsors' offerings are generally well-known to fairgoers, such as the Budweiser beer tent from Skeff Distributing, while others are less known, including the portable phone charging stations provided by Springfield restaurant Westwoods Lodge.

Fair manager Luke Sailer says organizers couldn't put on the event without partners.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 44°
A foggy start, with rain on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Morning fog, then partly sunny. High: 57°

Image

Mari Hulman George, longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway chairman, has passed away

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Sullivan football

Image

North Central football

Image

TH South football

Image

Fog developing overnight, but a sunny Saturday ahead

Image

How does weather impact voter turnout?

Image

First Friday celebrates 'Delicious Downtown'

Image

Group that helps homeless veterans hosts open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigil planned, locals react to synagogue shooting

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourning bracelet returned months after it is lost in Florida

${article.thumbnail.title}

Need for blood donations at all-time high

${article.thumbnail.title}

Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

Image

Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Lawmakers work on 12 bills to protect Hoosier foster kids