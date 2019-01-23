Illinois Sheriff's Association set to award $50,000 to help put students through college

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Sheriff's Association is doing its part to help students get a higher education.
The organization is awarding $50,000 in college scholarships for Illinois students.
That money will go toward tuition, books, and fees only.
There are a few requirements to be eligible for the scholarship.
You can pick up an application at any Illinois sheriff's office or at the ISA website.
Applications are due by March 15th.
