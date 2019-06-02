Illinois Senate takes up final legislative matters Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois Senate returns for what lawmakers hope is the final day of a spring legislative session already in overtime.
Senators report Sunday afternoon for action on legislative matters sent their way after the House spent Saturday churning out mountains of legislation.
The House took up and adopted a nearly $40 billion budget, a $45 billion infrastructure improvement plan and billions of dollars in taxes and fees to finance the work.
The load forced abandonment of meeting the May 31st adjournment deadline. The House adjourned on Saturday night until the fall after the breakneck day.
The Senate's Sunday agenda includes finalizing pieces of the construction program and considering a massive expansion of casino gambling and legalization of sports betting which the House also endorsed.
6/2/2019 5:00:58 AM (GMT -4:00)
