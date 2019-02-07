Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Illinois Senate OKs $15 minimum wage, moves to House

The Illinois Senate has approved increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 over six years.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 8:03 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved increasing the state’s minimum wage to $15 over six years.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 39-18 Thursday on a largely party-line vote. The proposal would increase the $8.25-an-hour minimum wage by $1.75 next year and $1 more on each Jan. 1 until 2025.

Republicans complained the cost to employers will be too high and Illinois will lose jobs. And they say state government will pay a steep price to absorb the cost taxpayer-financed institutions and those funded by Medicaid will have to pay.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford says she’s surprised to hear GOP lawmakers say they don’t want to help the working poor get off of public assistance rolls.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the issue. The Democrat will discuss the legislation publicly shortly.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 21°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7

Image

The Indiana school bus safety bill

Image

The Vigo County EMA and the flooding

Image

From freezing to flowing - Old Mill Dam goes through big change

Image

Linton residents deal with flooding

Image

A confirmed tornado in Knox County leads to damage

Image

From flooding to freezing, Kevin talks about the major shift in forecast

Image

Duke Energy set to start substation upgrades

Image

Terre Haute Young Leaders receive city update

Image

Bar owner charged after four-year-long investigation

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program