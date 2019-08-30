Clear

Illinois Republican Rep. Shimkus won’t run again in 2020

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois said Friday he won’t run for re-election after more than 20 years in Congress, the 14th House Republican to decline a 2020 race.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Shimkus of Illinois said Friday he won’t run for re-election after more than 20 years in Congress, the 14th House Republican to decline a 2020 race.

Shimkus represents the 15th District, which includes all or part of 33 counties stretching from central Illinois to near the southern tip. He won by just 1,200 votes in the 20th District in 1996 but has since coasted against Democratic challengers.

Shimkus, 61, of Collinsville has won in three different districts after boundaries were changed following the decennial census.

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to be asked by the people of Illinois to represent them,” he said in a written statement.

Shimkus didn’t give a reason for retiring. Earlier, speaking on St. Louis radio station KMOX , he said he traveled the district to get comfortable about the decision.

“This was my last chance to get out there and figure out if this is what I wanted to do,” Shimkus said. “I traveled the district the whole break just doing my job. I didn’t want it to be a farewell thing.”

House Republicans are in the minority after the 2018 election. Shimkus is the third-ranking Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Spotty Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 2

Image

Segment 1

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Bicknell man arrested for climbing through a woman's bedroom window, raping her

Image

One person shot in a reported armed robbery attempt at Burger King on Wabash Avenue

Image

Hey Kevin 8-30

Image

Make a difference: One bag of trash at a time

Image

Pioneer City Rodeo Kicks Off in Palestine

Image

Terre Haute North honored for its great sportsmanship

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down