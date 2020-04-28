Illinois Representative addresses his lawsuit against Gov. JB Pritzker

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The court ruling gives representative Darren Bailey a temporary restraining order against the governor's stay at home order. This means for the rest of the state the order stays in place.

News 10 spoke with Bailey Tuesday morning. He says he has been upset with the order since Pritzker first put it in place in March. However, once finding out that the governor had that authority that he was fine with the order. That was until Pritzker extended the order until the end of May.

Bailey says, "I've been pushing the Republican caucus to do something for weeks and no one would do anything."

Instead of the stay at home order, Bailey says he wants to see individual counties have control. The state representative points to Illinois' pandemic influenza preparedness and response plan. The plan, Bailey says, gives more power to counties and the Illinois Department of Health.

Bailey says, "That plan allows for the local county department of public health to administer, you know, what that county needs."

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pritzker addressed the situation at the beginning of his daily COVID-19 update. The governor said this while addressing Bailey's 109th district.

Pritzker says, "This ruling only applies to one person because it was only ever about one person. This was a cheap, political stunt."