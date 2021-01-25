Illinois Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Website

CHICAGO (WEVV) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday that the state had launched a new COVID-19 vaccination website, where information on scheduling appointments, vaccination site locations, FAQs, and more can be found.

The new website aims to build on the state's vaccination progress as it also began to move into the early stages of Phase 1b of vaccine distribution on Monday.

“Today, as we launch the newest phase of our Vaccine Administration Plan for frontline essential workers and those 65 and over, I’m proud to announce our statewide vaccination site locator, searchable by zip code and city, at coronavirus.illinois.gov,” said Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday.

The new site launched Monday contains the following links to different resources for Illinoisans:

Vaccine Locations

Vaccine Eligibility

Illinois Region Status

COVID-19 Testing Sites