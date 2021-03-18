Clear

Illinois Governor works reach under-served communities with the vaccine

Earlier this month the state launched a new program with federally qualified health centers.

Posted: Mar 18, 2021 11:13 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says they're working to reach under-served communities with the vaccine.

Earlier this month the state launched a new program with federally qualified health centers.

It focuses on rural communities in Illinois.

The state is sending 6,000 extra doses of vaccine to critical access hospitals.

“No community is truly out of this pandemic until every community is.” “We use data in order to determine where in the state we ought to be focusing our efforts in order to get greater equity."

Governor Pritzker announced the start of another initiative this week that expands vaccine access to rural communities through one-shot single-stop Johnson and Johnson clinics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 35°
Paris
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Mattoon/Charleston
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 35°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Terre Haute
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain and Windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fix-A-Leak weeks brings awareness to water conservation

Image

Illinois Governor works reach under-served communities with the vaccine

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Terre Haute Police Department Merit Commission Speaks With the Public

Image

Sears COVID Vaccination location to change on Monday

Image

Thursday: Rain and possible storms. Windy with falling temperatures. High: 55°

Image

Sonka’s Irish Pub in full swing for Saint Patrick’s Day

Image

How Sleeping Habits Have Changed as a Result of the Pandemic

Image

Daviess County eyes establishing infastructure development zone

Image

Indiana State Police will be stepping up patrols over the next few days

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1213668

Reported Deaths: 23255
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4847199535
DuPage793281214
Will66817926
Lake61006942
Kane51795733
Winnebago28674448
Madison28620481
St. Clair26167482
McHenry24992269
Champaign18564132
Peoria17349270
Sangamon16471224
McLean14987162
Tazewell13922242
Rock Island13375291
Kankakee12772191
Kendall1137788
LaSalle11068223
Macon9699186
Vermilion8755119
DeKalb8473115
Adams8058115
Williamson6958124
Whiteside6041151
Boone600071
Clinton562689
Coles533993
Grundy530868
Ogle519577
Knox5046133
Jackson466062
Effingham451669
Macoupin443880
Henry439858
Livingston432979
Marion4305113
Franklin419966
Stephenson419178
Monroe413589
Jefferson4020118
Randolph400181
Woodford379860
Morgan365078
Montgomery356971
Lee349545
Bureau337878
Christian336471
Logan334954
Perry309359
Fayette307454
Fulton303148
Iroquois280463
Jersey252148
Douglas250333
Saline237449
McDonough235641
Lawrence234924
Union221639
Shelby218635
Crawford202124
Bond192024
Cass189824
Pike171850
Clark170132
Wayne169449
Hancock168730
Warren166844
Richland165039
White163725
Jo Daviess163122
Ford162746
Edgar160839
Washington159925
Carroll159835
Moultrie151324
Clay144642
Greene138932
Piatt137314
Johnson136412
Wabash130812
Mason130641
Massac130136
Mercer129733
De Witt129622
Cumberland122918
Jasper111417
Menard10678
Marshall87115
Hamilton79615
Schuyler6835
Brown6756
Pulaski6737
Stark54823
Edwards53512
Henderson50814
Calhoun4862
Alexander45310
Scott4511
Gallatin4434
Putnam4293
Hardin35412
Pope2923
Out of IL80
Unassigned02267

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 674430

Reported Deaths: 12893
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion921151681
Lake49207904
Allen36782657
Hamilton32816400
St. Joseph31046519
Elkhart25826424
Vanderburgh21512386
Tippecanoe20493210
Johnson16665366
Porter16288283
Hendricks16099304
Clark12233183
Madison11918329
Vigo11820239
Monroe10566166
Delaware9993181
LaPorte9953202
Howard9237207
Kosciusko8678112
Bartholomew7585150
Hancock7552135
Warrick7512154
Floyd7312175
Wayne6711196
Grant6528162
Boone625996
Morgan6196130
Dubois5976112
Cass5549102
Dearborn554072
Marshall5524106
Henry545995
Noble517679
Jackson468467
Shelby467893
Lawrence4221116
Gibson414186
Harrison411267
Clinton400753
Montgomery398384
DeKalb391480
Miami362764
Knox358786
Whitley358139
Huntington357478
Steuben344157
Putnam339960
Wabash336377
Adams329850
Ripley329065
Jasper324246
White300854
Jefferson298176
Daviess286996
Fayette273858
Decatur273292
Wells265778
Greene265581
Posey263832
Scott254151
LaGrange244470
Clay243944
Randolph227677
Spencer222730
Jennings219945
Washington216429
Sullivan204641
Fountain203743
Starke191452
Owen186654
Fulton183238
Jay180328
Carroll178119
Perry175436
Orange172252
Rush166524
Vermillion162443
Franklin161135
Tipton153342
Parke140916
Pike128633
Blackford125228
Pulaski109544
Newton97933
Brown96140
Crawford94013
Benton93013
Martin80714
Warren76314
Switzerland7578
Union68410
Ohio54311
Unassigned0411