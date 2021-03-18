Illinois Governor works reach under-served communities with the vaccine

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says they're working to reach under-served communities with the vaccine.

Earlier this month the state launched a new program with federally qualified health centers.

It focuses on rural communities in Illinois.

The state is sending 6,000 extra doses of vaccine to critical access hospitals.

“No community is truly out of this pandemic until every community is.” “We use data in order to determine where in the state we ought to be focusing our efforts in order to get greater equity."

Governor Pritzker announced the start of another initiative this week that expands vaccine access to rural communities through one-shot single-stop Johnson and Johnson clinics.