Illinois Governor urges residents to get COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Illinois governor is giving state-goers some hope in regards to the covid-19 vaccine.

In his conference on Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker talked about the vaccine being available.

He wants to reassure residents it is safe to take. He says once a vaccine passes early safety protocols, it moves on to a clinical trial.

The United States and Germany went through the same stages.

Phase one consisted of 20 to 100 people. He says 95 percent of people say, they had little to no side effects at all.

Only a few say they experienced headaches and fatigue. Governor Pritzker says he wants to remind people, they've been doing research on COVID-19.

"There have been decades of research done broadly, like the spur of research done following the 2003 SARS COVID-1 epidemic."

He adds the first people to get the vaccine will be healthcare workers, then next residents of long-term care facilities.

Illinois doesn't have a specific time when they will get the shot.