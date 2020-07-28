Illinois Governor suing local school district

HUTSONVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) -- In Hutsonville Community Unit School District 1's back to school plan, it says facemasks are recommended. But, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said they should be required and he's taking them to court to prove his point.

"Being a small school district one of the advantages we had, we could in most areas reach that 6 feet apart," Julie Kraemer, the superintendent said.

Kraemer said the corporation has been working on their back to school plan since late March. After talking to teachers, parents, and community members they decided not to require facemasks in school all day.

But now Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker and his administration is suing them. Along with two other Illinois districts.

"We felt like it was a local decision based on what's currently going on in our community now," Kraemer said. "I mean we have a local board for a reason and that's what we stood by."

Right now, it is up to parents whether they send their students to school with a mask or if they choose not to. But, if they lose in court they will have to require facemasks for everyone in the school.

"If I have a court that's telling us that you have to do this then, of course, we're going to abide by that," Kraemer said.

The state lawsuit said the Illinois Department of Health and the Illinois State Board of Education have both said masks are required in schools. Kraemer said parents in her school district have said they don't want their kids to wear a mask all day. She thinks the decision should be made from a local point of view.

"Why can't we look at this, why can't every single individual, local school board looks at this as a local issue and what's going on in their community," she said.

Hutsonville CUSD 1 has a hearing date set for August 4th. News 10 will of course continue to follow this story.