Illinois Governor is urging residents to meet virtually for Thanksgiving

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - In a press conference earlier today, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois residents to not have big gatherings for Thanksgiving. He says the cost is too high right now.

With the holiday just two days away, he says it's not too late to change your plans. Governor Pritzker says a safe alternative is to meet with your family members and friends virtually.

He says more than nine thousand people tested positive for covid-19 recently and 125 have died this week alone. He wants people to take the coronavirus seriously as we head into the holidays.

"For those of you who have already altered your usual plan to keep your relatives and friends safe thank you. and to those who haven't changed their plans the doctors are asking us to skip the big group dinners this year. the vaccines that seem to be on the horizon can't help you if you get sick now."

He also added that downstate Illinois isn't getting enough attention, he was referring to us in the Wabash Valley. He wants us to remain vigilant and to have a safe holiday.