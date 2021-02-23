Illinois Governor announces expansion of a food benefits program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois governor JB Pritzker has announced the expansion of a monthly food benefits program.

It will help a million children across the state.

This is through the pandemic EBT program.

“Today, we move another step closer to ending hunger for all of Illinois with a benefits program that will support approximately 1 million children across our state. Starting next month, eligible families across Illinois can be on the lookout for a benefits card in the mail to provide additional, federally funded food benefits for their children,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Children will receive cards with money loaded on them to buy food.

Money from the federal government is making this possible.

Families don't need to take action.

Eligible children will automatically get an EBT card mailed directly to their homes.