Illinois Governor JB Pritzker delivers State of the State address

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - People in Illinois have plenty to look forward to according to their governor.

Governor JB Pritzker gave his annual State of the State address on Wednesday.

He highlighted several issues, like education and financial stability.

But he keyed in on the government's problematic history of corruption.

He urged the general assembly to take on sweeping ethics reform legislation.

He says it will help restore the public's trust in the government.

"Disclosure of conflicts of interest and punishment for breaching them must be included in any ethics package, for us to truly clean up government," Pritzker said.

Pritzker also talked about launching a historic plan to transform infrastructure throughout the state.