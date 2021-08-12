Illinois Gov. signs laws to strengthen move over law and help first responders

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed three laws that aim to protect the state's first responders.

Two of those will strengthen Scott's Law penalties in the state. Scott's Law requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching a roadside emergency.

The third law passed creates an online mental health resource for Illinois first responders. It includes resources for crisis services, stress reductions, and suicide prevention.

The expected launch date for this resource is January of 2022.