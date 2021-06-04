Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces move to fully reopen the state later this month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state is ready to fully reopen after COVID-19 restrictions later this month.

In a release on Friday, Pritzker's office said over 67 percent of the residents over the age of 18 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

On June 11, phase five of the state's Restore Illinois plan will start. That means for the first time since the pandemic started, businesses and venues will be able to operate at full capacity.

Fully vaccinated residents will also be able to ditch the mask unless they enter a place that requires one. Businesses and workplaces will be able to set their own guidance.

The state says people who haven't been vaccinated should continue to wear a mask.

Learn more about phase five here.