Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the state will follow CDC guidance on mask usage

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state will follow the Centers for Disease Control guidance regarding masks.

Last week, the CDC said you if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you no longer have to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Pritzker said the state would align executive orders with the latest CDC guidance.

Masks will remain mandatory in healthcare settings, like hospitals and nursing homes, crowded places, and transportation services.