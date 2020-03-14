Illinois Gaming Board suspends operations at all Illinois casinos

Gamblers in Illinois will have to put their bets on hold.
That's because the Illinois Gaming Board says the state's casinos must suspend gambling operations.
This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The gaming board has placed a 14-day suspension. They say this is to protect patrons and staff.
The board says it will continue to monitor developments.
