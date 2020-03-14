Clear
Illinois Gaming Board suspends operations at all Illinois casinos

The gaming board has placed a 14-day suspension. They say this is to protect patrons and staff.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 10:09 AM
Posted By: Staff Report

Gamblers in Illinois will have to put their bets on hold.

That's because the Illinois Gaming Board says the state's casinos must suspend gambling operations.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gaming board has placed a 14-day suspension. They say this is to protect patrons and staff.

The board says it will continue to monitor developments.

