Illinois Eastern Community Colleges announces return to in-person teaching

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - One by one schools across the valley are stepping up with plans for a return to class. From elementary to high school and now many colleges. IECC says they are excited to get students back to campus.

Chris Forde with Illinois Eastern Community Colleges says, "We will have students back on campus. We're really looking forward to having students back on campus. We believe that is the best way for us to deliver that active and personal education experience that our students really want."

IECC runs Olney Central College and Lincoln Trail College.

While most classes are in person, students will have options. Hybrid classes consist of some days being taught on campus and other days remote learning. Flex format will have students being taught in real-time from home. This is done using a program like Zoom. Online classes are also available.

Forde says, "We've started the process of doing some things like removing seating to make sure that social distancing can be in place. There will be a few differences but again the whole goal is to try and make sure things are as close to normal as possible."

When social distancing can't be done face coverings will be required. For IECC schools most of the semester will be done in this manner. However, when students go for fall break around Thanksgiving, everyone will remotely learn for the remainder of the year.

Forde explains, "So that if somebody does start to have some of those symptoms and they're not really sure what's going on. We'll be able to do online learning so they won't have to come here."

