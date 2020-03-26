The Illinois Diocese of Springfield has closed masses to the public. They said nearly 30 parishes will be streaming their weekend services. Many of them are also streaming their daily masses.
Parishes in the Diocese with online streams include Springfield, Decatur, Effingham, Hume, and Marshall.
Related Content
- Illinois Diocese closes masses to the public - moving services online
- Online Public Inspection File
- Ivy Tech moves to online courses statewide
- Clinton ambulance service announces move
- Illinois boy needs help receiving service dog
- Illinois lawmaker faces federal public corruption charge
- Illinois State Police to launch online rape evidence tracking tool
- Illinois EPA launches online community water system reports
- Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification
- Illinois school consolidation moves to state superintendent
Scroll for more content...