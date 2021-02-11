Illinois COVID-19 vaccine

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) -- Vaccines continue to roll out across the country and the world. In Illinois, more than one million people have been given the shot

"Illinois is setting new records in our vaccine rollout," J.B. Pritzker, Illinois' Governor said.

But in the Wabash Valley people in some rural counties feel they aren't getting enough doses. For example, Clark County has a population of about 16,000. According to the Illinois Department of Health website, only 216 people have been fully vaccinated. That's only 1.38% of the population.

Meanwhile, Wabash County has a population of a little more than 11,000. 344 people have been fully vaccinated. About 3% of the population.

We reached out to Governor Pritzker's office. We wanted to know what the qualifications were when they decide how many vaccines each county gets.

His representative said doses are administered based on population and equity factors. They said if you add the current allocation to the doses already administered it's a significant portion of the county's population.

Governor Pritzker didn't comment on this situation specifically, but he says things are looking good for Illinois.

"We have a long way to go there's no doubt to get everyone vaccinated but things are really moving in a very very positive direction," he said.

We did reach out to the Clark County Health Department. They were not immediately available for comment.

The Governor announced Wednesday, the state would expand to phase 1B later this month. That includes people who have comorbidities and underlying conditions getting the COVID-19 vaccine and they will also prioritize anyone with disabilities.