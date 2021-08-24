Illinois Board of Education meets with Oblong Schools

OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois State Board of Education says it is working with schools that aren't following the state mask mandate.

The state superintendent met with the Oblong Community Schools superintendent on Tuesday.

We have explained before, the board put the district on probation for not requiring masks.

The oblong superintendent did not want to give a new comment.

The state board of education sent News 10 a statement.

They said, "we will continue to act swiftly with both nonpublic and public schools that have confirmed they are not implementing universal indoor masking as required by executive order 2021-18. ISBE will not compromise students' health and safety. Masking is a safe, easy, and effective way to ensure all students can attend school in-person this fall, where they can learn and grow to their fullest potential."