Illinois' 1st weekend of deer-hunting nets 59,000 deer

Illinois hunters took nearly 59,000 deer during the first weekend of this fall's firearm deer season.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 9:35 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois hunters took nearly 59,000 deer during the first weekend of this fall's firearm deer season.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says that harvest represented a 14 percent increase over the first weekend of the season last year. That weekend's harvest totaled 51,450.

The state's seven-day firearm deer season concludes Nov. 29 through Dec. 2.

The Illinois DNR notes that there are other deer-hunting opportunities coming up.

Muzzleloader-only deer season is Dec. 7 to 9.

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and CWD deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease has been found in deer runs Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 18-20, 2019.

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 20, 2019. But archery season shuts down Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 in counties where there is firearm hunting.

