Illinois: 1st COVID-19 community transmission case, 7 total

Health officials said Sunday that a hospitalized Chicago man in his 60s is believed to be Illinois’ first community transmission case of COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 1:04 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Health officials said Sunday that a hospitalized Chicago man in his 60s is believed to be Illinois’ first community transmission case of COVID-19.

The man, in serious condition, had not traveled recently. His case marked the seventh overall in Illinois.

“As we have enhanced our surveillance efforts and begun testing more people, we expected to find more cases, and I expect that we will continue to identify cases in the days and weeks to come,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement.

She said the news doesn’t indicate widespread transmission in Chicago, but anyone with fever, cough and respiratory symptoms should stay home.

The first six cases, including two married couples, involved people who’d traveled, including a a special education assistant at a Chicago high school. Health officials said students, staff, and visitors to Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School were being asked to stay home out of precaution. No other cases linked to the school have been announced.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

