Ill. governor signs gun legislation expanding background checks for sales

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed new gun legislation into law.

There are several components to the new law, but here are some key takeaways.

The law will expand background checks on all gun sales in the state starting in 2024.

The governor says there will also be improvements to the firearm owners identification system.

Enhanced measures include fingerprinting and creating a stolen gun database.

Police will also receive additional funding to enforce the surrender of firearms for those without proper licensing.

The law also provides mental health funding for communities highly impacted by gun violence.