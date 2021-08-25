Ill. governor signs bill requiring insurance to cover medically necessary mental healthcare

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Studies show that over half of Illinois residents have reported a decline in mental wellness over the past year.

With this, Governor JB Pritzker signed national-leading legislation expanding access to mental healthcare.

One piece of legislation requires medically necessary mental healthcare to be covered by insurance.

This will start on January 1, 2023.

The next piece of legislation will create a first responder system. That system will coordinate 911 and 988 emergency responses when the national 988 crisis line is established next summer.

"These hardships have touched everyone. From students struggling with separation from their classmates. To first responders on the front lines confronting the life-threatening pandemic," Pritzker said.

This legislation makes Illinois the third state in the country to require insurance to cover mental healthcare.