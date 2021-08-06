Ill. governor announces new work training program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced the new 'Illinois Works Training Program.'

It's a $10 million commitment for training programs.

The pre-apprenticeship program is a major part of the Illinois Works Program Act. The goal of the act is to extend the talent pipeline and boost diversity in constriction fields.

The Illinois Works office will create a workforce network.

It will help recruit, screen, and provide training - all while providing pathways to full apprenticeships.

The office expects to serve as many as 1,000 people in the first year.