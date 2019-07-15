Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore

LINTON, Ind. (WTHII) - Madi Moore, of Linton, lost the battle to Grafts vs. Host disease on July 15.

Moore was a 17-year-old student at Linton-Stockton High School. She beat AML leukemia in July 2018 and was returning to life as a normal teenage girl until a few months ago. Doctors diagnosed her with graft vs. host disease. She passed away at Riley Hospital for Children at 7:30 a.m. this morning with her family by her side.

Thousands of people around the Wabash Valley and beyond have been following Madi's journey on Facebook.

Linton-Stockton High School is hosting a prayer circle on July 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the flag pole in front of the high school. Community members can also support Madi's family through a go fund me page created by Heather Graves- Rader to help cover medical expenses.

"It's the least we can do for a family who gives so much," Graves-Rader says.

Numerous efforts are in place throughout the community to support the family including a car show on July 21 from 1-4 p.m. at Humphreys Park in Linton. Jiffy Treet in Linton is also hosting a fundraiser for the family on Thursday.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Tough day for the Wabash Valley. We lost a special young lady, Madi Moore. They say the good ones, die young. So true for Madi. She touched more lives than she’ll ever know https://t.co/PfAN2EZl6u — Rick Semmler (@Rick_Sports10) July 15, 2019

Great sadness this morning as we struggle with the passing of our Madi. She impacted and inspired many, she loved everybody. Her example will never be forgotten. Everybody out there stay #MadiStrong pic.twitter.com/I5sueDi1FU — Linton Miner VB (@LintonMinerVB) July 15, 2019

Our heartfelt condolences to the family of Madi Moore this morning. — White River Valley (@WRVwolverines) July 15, 2019

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Madi Moore. Please pray for her family and friends and hope that they find some comfort and peace knowing she is now pain free and home with Jesus. pic.twitter.com/D8RsBx9yc8 — GCVC (@GCVCtravel) July 15, 2019