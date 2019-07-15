Clear

Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore

Linton-Stockton student Madi Moore passes away after battling Grafts vs. Host disease.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LINTON, Ind. (WTHII) - Madi Moore, of Linton, lost the battle to Grafts vs. Host disease on July 15.

Moore was a 17-year-old student at Linton-Stockton High School. She beat AML leukemia in July 2018 and was returning to life as a normal teenage girl until a few months ago. Doctors diagnosed her with graft vs. host disease. She passed away at Riley Hospital for Children at 7:30 a.m. this morning with her family by her side. 

LINK | WABASH VALLEY UNITES FOR MADI MOORE, A GREENE COUNTY TEEN BATTLING GRAFT VS. HOST DISEASE

Thousands of people around the Wabash Valley and beyond have been following Madi's journey on Facebook. 

Linton-Stockton High School is hosting a prayer circle on July 16 at 12:30 p.m. at the flag pole in front of the high school. Community members can also support Madi's family through a go fund me page created by Heather Graves- Rader to help cover medical expenses. 

"It's the least we can do for a family who gives so much," Graves-Rader says. 

Numerous efforts are in place throughout the community to support the family including a car show on July 21 from 1-4 p.m. at Humphreys Park in Linton. Jiffy Treet in Linton is also hosting a fundraiser for the family on Thursday. 

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rainy, Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Work nears completion at Vincennes Animal Shelter

Image

Overnight: Showers and a few thundershowers possible. Warm and humid. Low: 72°

Image

Hey Kevin July 15

Image

Organization receives donation to help build beds for children in need

Image

Hamilton Center awards $14,000 in funds to programs

Image

'We're kind of disappointed and surprised that it would occur,' local community reacts to park mural

Image

Sheriff: Nine hour standoff ends with one arrest

Image

Community mourns the loss of Madi Moore

Image

Impacts of Barry

Image

'...someone could, you know, be seriously injured or be killed.' Old, collapsing building leads to i

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way