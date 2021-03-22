Ill. House of Representatives adopts resolution condemning Rep. Chris Miller for promoting actions of hate group

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois House of Representatives has adopted a resolution condemning one of its members.

The resolution says Representative Chris Miller has violated his oath to the Constitution of the country and the state.

It says he has done so by promoting the actions of a hate group.

The resolution notes that Miller was at the January 6 rally in Washington DC that led to the insurrection at the Capitol building.

Miller represents parts of the News 10 viewing area in Illinois.

Read the full resolution here.