Ill. Governor urges eligible residents to get their COVID-19 booster

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is urging people to get their COVID-19 booster shots.

In a Tuesday press conference, Pritzker announced his plan to roll out booster shots state-wide.

Pritzker says anyone who is eligible to get a booster shot should get it.

As of right now, 1.5 million Illinois residents are currently able to get the booster shot - with more expected to become eligible in the coming weeks.

To be eligible for the Pfizer booster, you must be 65 or older, 18 or older with an underlying medical condition, or those who live and work in high-risk settings.