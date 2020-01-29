SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give the State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The address will be in Springfield, at the Illinois State Capitol.
At noon, the speech will be streamed live, click here to watch.
Related Content
- LIVE Video: Ill. Governor Pritzker to deliver State of the State address
- Pritzker to sign Illinois state budget, including lawmaker pay raise
- Governor Pritzker signs order to protect LGBTQ students in schools
- Responses to Governor Holcomb's State of the State address
- Pritzker: Illinois budget deficit higher than estimated
- Pritzker compiles $41.5B infrastructure plan, tax increases
- Governor J.B. Pritzker urges the public not to use vaping devices as investigation continues
- State of the State Address, Indiana governor to talk about hate crimes law, school money
- READ: Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's full State of the State address
- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to deliver State of the State
Scroll for more content...