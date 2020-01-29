Clear

LIVE Video: Ill. Governor Pritzker to deliver State of the State address

The address will be in Springfield, at the Illinois State Capitol starting at Noon CT.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 11:28 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give the State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The address will be in Springfield, at the Illinois State Capitol.

At noon, the speech will be streamed live, click here to watch.

