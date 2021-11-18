If you've used TikTok, you could be entitled to cash

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Millions of users could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit.

The suit says TikTok illegally collected users' data. The suit alleges the company used an algorithm to identify users' race, age, and gender to recommend content for the user. TikTok's parent company ByteDance has agreed to pay $92 million in the settlement. If the settlement is approved, more than 89 million Americans could receive payment.

Here's who's eligible for payment in the case.

U.S. residents who used the app before Oct. 1, 2021.

Illinois residents who used the app are entitled to six times as much as other residents. That's because Illinois is the only state to allow people to sue companies for violating biometric privacy laws.

If you think you have been impacted... click here to submit your claim.