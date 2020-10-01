If you've been thinking about adopting a dog there's no better time to do so

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) -- October is here which means you may be thinking of goblins, ghosts, and witches. But dogs should also be on your mind. Dogs are a not-so-spooky think to think about this month. That's because it just so happens that October is national adopt a shelter dog month.

On Thursday, we spoke with different shelters around the Wabash Valley. The shelters say the pandemic has actually helped keep their cages not as full.

They said people have been adopting new pets as they spend more time at home. Several local shelters each have over 10 dogs up for adoption.

A volunteer from a local shelter said, "These dogs, once they get into a good home they realize how good they have it and they'll be your best buddy for life. And there's nothing better than that."

The ASPCA, American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said 3.3 million dogs enter shelters every year.

You may not just change a dog's life, but maybe even your own.

Sometimes pets can get us through difficult times. Danielle Dunlap rescued one of her shelter dogs after a tragic event in her life.

She said, "The first dog that I've ever gotten, she passed away at the beginning of the month at 14, and I didn't know if I was ready or not."

After the passing of her first dog, her other dog Tay grew very depressed. She then adopted her dog Queen to make sure Tay had a friend. And after that, she ended up taking another dog in. She said now her house is always full of smiles.

Dunlap said, "When I come home from work they're always happy to see me. It's about 20 minutes of me sitting on the floor because they're jumping all over me."

She said she loves her "Fur-babies" and doesn't know what she would do without them. She loves all animals and just wants to be able to help other dogs find their very own forever home.

She said, "But there's so many dogs and cats that need homes. And you may not be able to save all of them, but you can change the lives of the ones that you can."

We spoke with multiple shelters today who told us they have plenty of dogs to adopt. You can call your local shelter, or check out their websites.

Some websites are listed here:

-Terre Haute Humane Society

-Clark County Humane Society

-Crawford County Humane Society

-Clay County Humane Society

-Greene County Humane Society

-Parke-Vermillion County Humane Society

-Putnam County Humane Society