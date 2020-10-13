If you're suffering from substance abuse there's a group that's here to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance is a group that is dedicated to helping those who suffer from substance abuse. Their goal is to save lives by educating others and giving personal support.

This is a one-stop resource that helps connect you to resources you may need during your recovery process. The group connects you to recovery coaches, support groups, and even employment services. They have many more services than just that.

They don't just offer support to the people suffering from substance abuse. They also have resources family members or friends can access. Their mission is simple, they want to help change and save lives.

Vanessa Durcholz is a Peer Recovery Coach. She said the group is there for anyone and everyone. "From someone who's coming off the streets not sure if they want recovery, to someone who's, you know, just needing a little extra support."

She said what's different about this organization is they want to make you feel at home. They do so by focusing on the connections they are able to bring to others. She said, "One of the biggest ways that I found with my recovery especially is that connection is everything."

Wanessa Ducholz is 22 months in recovery herself. She said her brother is the reason she wanted to start her own recovery process.

"I lost my brother when I was 13 years old to an opioid overdose. And he was kind of my inspiration, although I went through my own journey."

She told us the last day she used her substance, she woke up in the same place they found her brother in years before.

She said her mother looked at her with terror in her eyes. She said her son was right next to her when she woke up as well. It was then she knew she needed to get help.

Durcholz said, "I remember at that moment asking for help, and truly meaning it. And knowing that I had a chance to change my family's cycle."

Not only did she change her family's cycle, she decided she wanted to help others as well. That is why she became a peer recovery coach for the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance.

All services that the group offers are free of charge. If you're seeking help you can call the recovery center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 pm. The number is 812-389-3931.

It's also important to note that National Take-Back Day is October 24. You can take your prescription medication on that Saturday to the police post in Putnamville from 1-10p.m. Their address is 1927 US-40, Greencastle, IN 46135.

For more information about the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance, you can click here to be directed toward their website.