'If you're not sure, go ahead and come in.' Vaccines being offered after Hepatitis A case at Buffalo Wild WIngs

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The employee worked at Buffalo Wild Wings on June 30th. The Lawrence County Health Department confirms the cook is a resident of Lawrence County Illinois. The employee was hospitalized and diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Knox County Health Sanitarian Madeline Moon says, "Within about ninety minutes of receiving the call that they had a positive of a food handler in the Buffalo Wild Wings establishment we were already there. Had them closed and was starting the disinfection process and interviewing the employees."

Moon says the decision to close came from Buffalo Wild Wings. She says during the entire process the restaurant worked with them to get things cleaned up.

Moon explains, "They were very cooperative with us. They started immediately. While we were doing interviews they were already doing the disinfection process."

Officials say the cleaning was by the book and thorough.

Moon says, "Pretty much every surface, every room, every area that could have come into contact with an infected person. And that does include the food and condiments as well."

Once clean Buffalo Wild Wings re-opened.

The Knox County Health Department is offering vaccines Friday. Those are available for those who ate at Buffalo Wild Wings on June 30th or July 1st.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart explains, "If you're not sure, go ahead and come in. If you have been vaccinated for hepatitis A within the last ten years you don't need to bother, you're fine."

Vaccinations are being offered at the Knox County Immunization clinic Friday, July 12th from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. They are also being offered at the Lawrence County Health Department Friday, July 12st from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.