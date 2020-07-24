Here's how the Vigo County School Corporation plans to keep your student safe on the school bus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation has a plan in place for re-entry.
That plan includes transportation.
School officials encourage parents to take students to and from school whenever possible, but there will be precautions on the school bus.
- Students on board will need to be masked
- Students will have assigned seats
- Bus windows will be open
- There will be daily sanitation
- Eating won't be allowed - unless medically necessary