If your property was damaged after the Knox County storms last week - here's where you can report it

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Straight-line winds caused the damage in Knox County last week. That's according to the Knox County EMA and The National Weather Service.
Winds at times reached 80 miles per hour as storms moved through the area last Wednesday.
That's the same wind speeds of a category one hurricane.
Most of the damage can be found in a four-mile path stretching for nearly 11 miles from Vincennes to Monroe City.
Power was restored to 19,000 residents on Sunday - four days after the storm.
No injuries were reported.
If your property sustained damage - you can report it here.
