If you plan to sell/give food to the public during ISU's homecoming, the deadline for a permit is soon

Indiana State University homecoming is still weeks away, but leaders are already gearing up for festivities.

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 8:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

Food vendors have until September 26 to get their hands on a temporary permit through the Vigo County Health Department.

That includes groups who plan to serve food to the public during homecoming, both profit and non-profit.

"The temporary permit is actually $40 a day for an event. And then the fine, if you're caught without one is $250. So it's much easier to pay the $40," Roni Elder, the Health Educator with the Vigo County Health Department said.

To receive a permit in time for your event, you'll need to call the health department 15 days before, otherwise, you will have a late fee. This does not include private parties.

If you have any questions, call the health department at 812-462-3428.

